A Stranger in Second Life
This has to be the best first-impression review of Second Life that I have ever read. Not knocking SL or anything, but it's just so true. And honest. Read it here.
Just goes to show that maybe some of those really offensive "n00bz" out there aren't entirely clueless lusers... just normal people who're just looking for a good time and get caught in the vapid stupidity that abounds in SL. I tend to stick to the bright side of things lately, and this my friends is good for a chuckle. It's honest and that's what counts.
I hope someone at LL reads this and actually finds something worthwhile in it.
It's a Wednesday ... and an update day ... so I'm snooping the blogosphere.
Your link to this "review" of Second Life has (thus far) made my day.
Thanks, and I offer apologies for commenting on dated post.
