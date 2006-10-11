after much deliberation and fighting with my perfectionism. It's been quite the experience and one I hope to repeat more frequently, though with more timely articles. It's admittedly been a few weeks since I sent in my proposition to Hamlet... I hope he's not disappointed.I really look forward to seeing my article on NWN. I've been reading NWN for a few years now so it's kind of neat that I'm actually submitting a story that will be on it. Though I can't find the story in the archives, I have appeared on occasion in the annals of NWN history. I swear.Anyway, for all of you dying to know -- I'm covering the emergent communities surfacing in Second Life. In particular, I'm examining a slice of developments in Nexus Prime where groups have surfaced that role play within its walls and geographically identify with the landmark the city has become.Sounds juicy? Wait till you read the interviews! Ownership politics and mythos oh my!