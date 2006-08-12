I am actually relieved that the forums are finally coming down, believe it or not. I say good riddance; while the technical forums were useful -- the discussion forums were just a big, whiny bonfire.

It's sad that a group of former discussion-forum-junkies are probably getting together to bitch about it. All they ever did was get together on the forums and bitch about pretty much everything that LL did with SL and flamebait eachother. Now that the resmod program had failed to reduce the cost of maintaining such cacophony -- I think it's a smart move to just cut the bad parts off for the sake of the whole.

So goodbye discussion forums! May you roast in flaming hell!