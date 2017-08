Looks like someone beat me to it Well, a more complete version anyway. That's the story of my life I suppose -- an erratic mess of half-completed ideas. You should see my desk. Covered in papers with notes, pages of source code, and half written stories. I've reams of half finished songs. I'm like a walking proof-of-concept.Anyway, I should give this Twitterbox a whirl and see if there is any way to improve it. :)Cheers to Ordinal Malaprop.